Monica Garcia only has one regret since joining The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, and it has to do with that purchase.

“Oh, my God. You already know. Freaking Louis Vuitton,” Monica, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively when asked about her biggest splurge as a new Housewife during the latest “Housewives’ Happy Hour” episode. “Which, a lot of people are saying is fake, and it’s a real bag. That was a real hard purchase.”

Looking back at the splurge, Monica said she regrets it “right now.” She added, “I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal.”

During the second episode of RHOSLC season 4, Monica broke down in tears ahead of the cast’s trip to Palm Springs, revealing that she bought the designer purse to fit in with the other Housewives.

“I just feel like I want to have something nice around them, and I don’t want to show up with nothing,” she said in the episode, which premiered in September. “I hate that I feel like that. It’s so stupid. That’s not me. I’m not that person, I don’t care.”

While Monica was voicing her money worries, fellow RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow freaked out over losing a ring, which she said was worth $60,000.

“Does anybody see a ring on the floor?” Lisa, 48, could be heard saying in the episode. “I’m freaking out.”

When Us asked Monica what really happened to the ring during “Housewives Happy Hour,” she took a sip of her wine and pleaded the fifth.

That wasn’t the only iconic moment Monica kept quiet about. She also played coy about Heather Gay’s black eye from RHOSLC season 3. Even though Monica wasn’t on the show at that point, Heather’s black eye made major headlines earlier this year.

During the RHOSLC reunion in January, Heather said she “blacked out” after partying too hard and woke up with the mysterious injury. Meredith Marks hinted to Us in September that the truth will “maybe” be revealed during the current season.

As for Monica’s take, Us also asked the Bravo star what she thinks really happened to Heather’s black eye. Monica answered by taking a sip of her wine, once again, and through laughter, added, “Next [question] girl.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more of Monica’s “Housewives Happy Hour” confessions, including which new Real Housewives of New York City cast members she would love to see on RHOSLC.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi