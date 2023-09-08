Praise be to the gods of Bravo, because Meredith Marks says Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans may finally get an answer to one of the biggest questions in reality TV history: How did Heather Gay get that black eye?

When asked by Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 6, whether viewers will ever find out what happened — and whether she herself knows the story — Meredith, 51, replied, “Maybe.” Asked to clarify which query her “maybe” was in response to, the always coy reality star said, “Both.”

It’s not exactly a confirmation that The Case of the Mysterious Black Eye will be solved in season 4 of RHOSLC, but it’s certainly more information than fans have received since the season 3 reunion aired in January. During her sit-down with host Andy Cohen, Heather, 49, claimed she didn’t know how the injury happened because she “blacked out” after partying too hard with the gals.

“I woke up terrified,” Heather said at the time. “I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas.”

She went on to say that she initially kept her story vague because she was “scared” of how her costars would react to the truth. “When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory,’” she explained. “And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry. It’s terrifying.”

Andy, 55, confirmed that Bravo investigated the incident but “didn’t find anything” that proved what caused the injury.

Related: Every Real Housewife Who’s Written a Book Mention it all — in a book! Plenty of Real Housewives have started their own beauty brands and clothing lines, but there’s no more common pastime in the franchise than writing a book. More than 40 Housewives past and present have become authors over the years, writing everything from self-help guides to children’s books and […]

Two months later, however, Heather claimed that Bravo cameras were rolling when she sustained the bruise. “The black eye edit, that was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside of the scenes that just didn’t track, and it was stupid,” she told fans at a March event promoting her memoir, Bad Mormon. “But there [were] cameras everywhere, and they should have footage of it, and I don’t know why they’re not showing it.”

While Meredith kept mum about how much she knows regarding the black eye, she confirmed that she read Heather’s book — despite Heather’s claim in the season premiere that none of her costars read it.

“Maybe I didn’t speak up in the moment or I don’t remember what unfolded there, but I did actually read Heather’s book — or 90 percent of it,” Meredith exclusively told Us on Wednesday. “There were some portions I skipped through, but I thought she did a great job. Heather is very well-spoken and she’s witty and funny, and I thought she did a fantastic job with the book.”

Meredith was less impressed with Heather’s sometime-bestie Whitney Rose, who came at her in the Tuesday, September 5, premiere for taking a bath with her husband, Seth Marks. “Obviously, it’s somewhat petty,” Meredith told Us. “Baths are very important to me, so people who know me — as I think most of the viewers know — it’s something that’s an important special time for me, a time for me to unwind, relax. I take very little time to myself.”

Related: ‘RHOSLC’ Stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose’s Ups and Downs Bad weather forever — or not. When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered in 2020, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were the best of friends, but their relationship has since gotten rocky. The Bad Mormon author and the Wild Rose Beauty founder are third cousins, but their connection runs deeper than a distant […]

According to Meredith, though, she was less upset by the bath comment itself than her history with Whitney, 36. “She just has attacked a lot of things that are important to me, like my father’s memorial or whatever,” Meredith explained. “And then it’s always another reason for it. Like, ‘Oh, I was told this, that or the other.’ … Well, that’s great, but you still said it, so great, you’re being shady. Good for you. You still have consequences to your actions.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi