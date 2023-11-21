It’s an undisputed Bravo fact that sitting next to Andy Cohen at a Housewives reunion — especially as a newbie — is an honor.

From Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Monica Garcia, several reality stars became the talk of the Bravo universe after getting the special opportunity. .

After Andy acknowledged at the Tribeca TV Festival in 2018 that “some people are very concerned with where they are sitting at a reunion,” Bravo executive producer Lisa Shannon offered insight into the seating chart.

“It’s usually whomever has the bigger story that season is gonna be the one that sits next to Andy. And we take into consideration, obviously, who’s not friendly at that moment,” Lisa said. ”So that’s how the couches get divided. And then we also take into account who will be fighting or conversing with one another across the couches.”

Lisa added that how vocal the various Housewives are plays a role as well.

Keep scrolling for a guide to each Housewife who scored the coveted seat during her first reunion: