Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Real Housewives Who Sat Next to Andy Cohen at Their 1st Reunion: RHOC’s Shannon to RHOSLC’s Monica

By
New Housewives Who Sat Next to Andy Cohen During 1st Reunion From RHOSCL s Monica to RHOC s Shannon 380
10
Andy Cohen. Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

It’s an undisputed Bravo fact that sitting next to Andy Cohen at a Housewives reunion — especially as a newbie — is an honor.

From Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Monica Garcia, several reality stars became the talk of the Bravo universe after getting the special opportunity. .

After Andy acknowledged at the Tribeca TV Festival in 2018 that “some people are very concerned with where they are sitting at a reunion,” Bravo executive producer Lisa Shannon offered insight into the seating chart.

“It’s usually whomever has the bigger story that season is gonna be the one that sits next to Andy. And we take into consideration, obviously, who’s not friendly at that moment,” Lisa said. ”So that’s how the couches get divided. And then we also take into account who will be fighting or conversing with one another across the couches.”

lancome-black-friday-sale

Deal of the Day

Up to 50% Off! Lancôme’s Black Friday Early Access Sale Just Dropped View Deal

Lisa added that how vocal the various Housewives are plays a role as well.

Keep scrolling for a guide to each Housewife who scored the coveted seat during her first reunion:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Andy Cohen (November 2021)

Andy Cohen
Aviva-Drescher

Aviva Drescher

Joanna Krupa

Kenya Moore

Kristen Taekman

Marlo Hampton
Shannon Beador Celeb Bio

Shannon Beador
RHOA bio PIC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI

The Real Housewives of Miami
Bio The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City
Bio - real housewives of orange county

The Real Housewives of Orange County

More Stories