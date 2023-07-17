Former ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

The Real Housewives of Dallas have been up to a lot since they last held their stars on Bravo.
Texas wives Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond made up the reality series’ season 1 cast, which premiered in April 2016.
Throughout the show’s five-season run, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and Tiffany Moon also took on the Housewife title, while stars such as Cary, LeeAnne and Tiffany later left the series and/or returned in a guest role.
News broke in August 2021 that RHOD was put on an indefinite hiatus after season 5.
Scroll below to see what the RHOD ladies are up to today: