Brandi Redmond and Bryan Redmond first allowed Bravo’s cameras into their lives in 2016, when The Real Housewives of Dallas premiered. The show documented the ups and downs in their relationship, from marriage troubles to welcoming new children.

The duo has had their share of trials and tribulations off camera as well. In March 2021, Bryan was seemingly caught cheating on his wife. A video shared by Housewives Instagram account Bravo and Cocktails showed a man fitting Bryan’s description wrapping his arm around a woman and kissing her inside a club. The woman did not appear to be Brandi.

The Redmond family is not commenting on the video and has asked for privacy. Brandi, for her part, shared a Bible verse via Instagram that read, “Where God wants to lead you is always good.”

Rumors had been swirling about Bryan being unfaithful to Brandi prior to the video leak. In February 2021, Brandi shared a cryptic post about choosing “happiness” as reports of infidelity surfaced.

“I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires,” she captioned the post. “We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart [sic] of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end.”

Some fans took the announcement to mean that Brandi would be leaving RHOD ahead of season six. Her costar and best friend, Stephanie Hollman, set the record straight and addressed cheating rumors.

“I can confirm that this is 100 percent NOT TRUE. These types of far fetched rumors can really hurt people and destroy families,” she commented on a post from the “AllAboutTRH” Instagram account. “This girl has been through hell and back this past year and I cannot not speak out on this.”

A production source told Us at the time, “Brandi is still very much part of the show.”

Brandi and Bryan tied the knot in 2003. They celebrated 17 years of marriage in September 2020.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Bryan.