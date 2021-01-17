Real Housewives of the Big House? Tiffany Moon sat down with Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 12, to share some shocking revelations about her costars, like which one she’d call in a pinch.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 36, said she wouldn’t call any of the cast if she landed herself behind bars, and for good reason.

“They don’t ever pick up the phone,” she said with a laugh. “I can’t get a text back from them for, like, two hours [or] three hours. I would be stuck in jail for a long time.”

Tiffany went on to say, “I need someone who’s responsive and can wire that money immediately!” So who would she call? Husband Daniel Moon. As for RHOD castmates Kameron Westcott and Cary Deuber, they would probably lean on each other or costar Stephanie Hollman.

The cast was a little more certain about which of their costars they’d bring along if they were stuck on a deserted island. Tiffany, Kameron, 37, and Cary, 44, all agreed D’Andra Simmons would be best suited for the job. Tiffany opted for the 51-year-old “because we need to eat and that girl can cook.”

Kameron echoed the sentiment that D’Andra would be the right Real Housewife to bring along “because of her hunting and her camping skills,” comparing her to “outdoor Barbie.” Cary agreed, but noted, “I may end up killing her because she would complain so much.”

Tiffany joined the Bravo reality show’s cast in season 5, which premiered on January 5. The physician wasted no time making waves among the cast, ruffling some of the ladies’ feathers more than others. She told Us exclusively that one housewife was especially warm in welcoming her to the reality show.

“I would say Stephanie was the most welcoming because she is just so sweet. She has this sort of Southern charm drawl,” Tiffany recalled to Us ahead of the season premiere. Kary Brittingham, however, took some warming up to.

“Maybe we just have different ways of being inviting,” the China native suggested. “I think we have very different personalities and I think her way of being inviting was to be like, ‘Woo, we’re here to party. Let’s take some shots!’ And that’s not necessarily how I like to have fun. … I think as the season progressed, we began to understand each other a little bit better.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.