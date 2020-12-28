RHOD's D'Andra Simmons in the ICU After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID and has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas,” a rep for the Bravo star told PageSix on Monday, December 28. “Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start [antiviral medication] remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Comedian and podcast host Kate Casey subsequently revealed that she’s been in touch with the 51-year-old reality TV personality.

“Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling. #RHOD,” the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast host tweeted on Monday.

Jennifer Davis, who appears in a “friend” role on the upcoming fifth season of RHOD, asked for support on behalf of Simmons too.

“Please pray for [D’Andra Simmons],” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “She has COVID, is in ICU on Oxygen.”

Earlier this week, Simmons shared photos from her Christmas celebrations with husband Jeremy Lock, stepson Koen Lock and her mother, Dee Simmons.

“This year I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household! Also, thank you to my #hotthubby @jeremytlock for my beautiful @chanelofficial bag! I guess I was a good girl after all …” she captioned the family snap on Friday, December 25. “I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas! #RHOD #BravoTV #Dallas #Texas #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays #2020 #Family #Love #Grateful.”

RHOD is set to return on Tuesday, January 5. Simmons previously opened up about filming the season amid the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with PageSix in August.

“We get COVID tests either weekly or biweekly, so especially now when we do go on our what our version of what a cast trip is, because you can’t really go that far, you do get COVID tests and so does the entire crew,” she said at the time. “I think they’re being very responsible and very careful, because of course, we were thinking, ‘How are we going to do this in a pandemic?’ But it has worked and knock on wood none of the cast has had any issues with COVID.”

Simmons added that she tried not to leave her Dallas home unless she was filming scenes for the series.

“I literally stay in my house unless I have to go do something that is required for the show, except for a few tiny little instances because I don’t want to take any chances on contracting something and bringing it back to someone else on the cast or crew,” she said. “I take my job very seriously and I’m very grateful to have this job.”