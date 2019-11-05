



Laughing it off! D’Andra Simmons confronted her Instagram trolls during an exclusive video for Us Weekly.

“Sherry Malvaney [says] you’re more like your mom than you like to admit. No, Sherry, I actually do admit that I’m a lot like my mother,” the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Dallas star fired backed at a social media user. “And she’s made me the fierce, determined woman that I am, and, you know, also kind of a hot mess at times. Love you mom.”

Bravo viewers know D’Andra’s mom, Dee Simmons, from the Bravo series. While their relationship has been rocky over the years, the reality TV personality assured Us that the mother-daughter duo will be fine.

“Mother and I have gone to therapy a lot over the years, it’s not like … This isn’t our first rodeo, OK?” D’Andra explained. “We’re not successful yet, but at the same time, we fight, we navigate, we learn how to come back together because, at the end of the day, she’s my only blood, living blood. Everyone in my family has passed away, my grandparents, my dad and so blood’s thicker than water and we will have each other’s backs. It may not appear that way at times but, I know that she will have my back. She’s not going to let anything horrible happen to me, but at the same time she’s trying to instill those values in me that created a success story out of her life.”

Another troll, meanwhile, went after Dee’s hair.

“Why can’t Dee get better wigs?” D’Andra said, reading one viewer’s comment. “It’s that Raquel Welch sponsorship that she has, I mean, you know, they send her like 50 a month, for God’s sake. I mean, you know, when you’re sponsored by somebody, you got to wear the wigs, right?”

