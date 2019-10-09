



Don’t come for Gina Kirschenheiter! The Real Housewives of Orange County star confronted her Instagram trolls during an exclusive video for Us Weekly.

“I kind of believe that you can never have too much spray tan,” Gina, 35, fired back at a user who criticized her appearance on the RHOC aftershow. “This is actually, like, the Sally Hansen spray tan, you know, for legs. It’s like leg makeup, actually, because I’m getting a little old now.”

The Bravo star even offered a different critique for the hater.

“I would have commented more on my uncomfortable, awkward pose like I think I’m the first lady or something,” Gina said. “I don’t know before the spray tan. The legs look good, but they don’t match my face.”

The reality TV personality, who hails from Long Island, then fired back at a viewer who thinks she is “too trashy for the OC.”

“I’m a firm believer that you should always have a little trash in your class,” Gina declared. “So I actually, I mean, I don’t disagree. I’m from a humble place. I’ll drink wine out of a Solo cup. I’m sorry for you that you’re that proper.”

Gina joined the cast of RHOC after her now-estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, got a new job on the West Coast. (Gina and Matthew’s divorce will be finalized in January 2020.) She told Us earlier this month that she misses the East Coast.

“It’s hard for me when I come here and I do have amazing moments with my friends,” she said during a visit to Us’ studio in New York City. “We were all out on Long Island yesterday at a vineyard and it was just so beautiful and I love them and I miss everybody dearly. So I think about it every once in a while. I think that I’ve actually looked at a couple houses on Long Island as possibilities for like, a summer house. … I would love to have something here. I feel like I always have roots here and my heart is here, but the lifestyle in California is just so amazing that I don’t know if I actually could come back full-time.”

For more Gina clapbacks, watch the video above!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!