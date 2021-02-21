Happy trails! Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond announced that she’s leaving the Bravo reality show, a week after welcoming her fourth child.

The reality star, 42, shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, February 21, in a lengthy caption.

“Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me,” she began, referencing a passage from the Bible. “I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires.”

Redmond’s statement continued: “We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart [sic] of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending [sic] and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers. ❤️”

Her costar Stephanie Hollman commented, “I love you so much and you deserve to be happy,” while Kary Brittingham wrote, “Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend.” D’Andra Simmons added, “Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family!”

Redmond and husband Bryan Redmond announced on February 13 that they welcomed their fourth child. “Valentines came a little early this year,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the newborn. “Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond.”

The Texas native has been a part of the Real Housewives of Dallas cast since the show’s first season. She made headlines last year after a racially insensitive video of her mocking Asians resurfaced online in 2020. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the controversy earlier this month, costar Hollman said she thought the drama would be the last straw for Redmond.

“I was surprised she came back this year at some points because she struggled with it. Like, ‘Do I come back? Do I walk away?’ It’s a hard thing, I think, for her to put out there, and she knew it would bring up a lot of things and it was a tough decision for her to make to come back,” she said in the February 9 interview. “I don’t know if she’s always glad she did, but I think she’s glad she stared it in the face and was at least able to apologize to the audience and people she offended.”

Redmond apologized for the video via Twitter in January 2020, revealing that it was taken at a different time in her life.

“A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” she wrote. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

The video was originally posted on her Instagram Story in 2017 and was shared by Steve Kemble — costar LeeAnn Locken‘s wedding planner — on January 1. In the clip, Redmond was heard saying, “They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty.” She used a fake accent in the clip as well.