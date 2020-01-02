Brandi Redmond announced that she and her husband, Bryan Redmond, attempted to adopt another child from their son Bruin’s birth mother, but the adoption fell through following a pregnancy loss.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 41, revealed the news on the Wednesday, January 1, reunion of the Bravo show. “I took it pretty hard,” she said at the time. “Just, I think, emotionally and physically, my family was prepared to take it on, but she lost the baby.”

Brandi announced in October that she was considering the adoption, telling costar Stephanie Hollman: “[Bruin’s birth mom] is already apparently giving the baby up to the state. They said there are a lot of scenarios, but they wanted to let us know that we would be the first people. I don’t want to cry about it because I just don’t know if I could handle another one. I feel like I’m overwhelmed with the three that I have. I feel torn in so many different directions sometimes.”

The Tennessee native, who has Brooklyn, 10, Brinkley, 7, and Bruin, 23 months, at home, told Hollman, 39, that she didn’t know if she could “physically handle” a fourth child.

Brandi explained, “I called Bryan and started crying to him on the phone on the way here. Just because I was like, ‘I just don’t know.’ … Even like, just looking at Bruin … I know how much I love him.”

The Bravo personality shared a sweet shot with the little one on Instagram in September, writing, “I love you, I love you, I love you. Can’t get enough of his sweet soul.”

As for her relationship with her eldest, Brandi opened up about Brooklyn’s behavior that same month after accusing her of having “so much attitude” on an RHOD episode.

“This is my baby girl,” the reality star captioned a September photo of the preteen sleeping. “She is kind, loving, sweet and one of the smartest kids I’ve ever known. She is the first in our family that wants to bring everyone together. She’s the best big sister to Bruin and Brinkley. As I’m writing this, I’m in tears. You can say anything you want to about me but not [my] children. Who knew so many people could be so hurtful and judgmental. I don’t always get the parenting thing right and children are not always perfect but my love for my children is undeniable. Those who truly know my family know Brooklyn. She’s a blessing.”