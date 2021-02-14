The Real Housewives of Dallas cast has a darling new member! Brandi Redmond and Bryan Redmond revealed on Saturday, February 13, that they’d welcomed their fourth child.

“Valentines came a little early this year,” Brandi wrote on Instagram as she shared a pic of her newborn. “Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond.”

In October, the Bravo personality, 42, used pumpkins to announce that she and the real estate developer had a little one on the way.

“We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory. You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support.”

The news came two years after the couple adopted a baby boy named Bruin. The little one joined daughters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9.

Brandi and Bryan attempted to adopt another child from Bruin’s birth mother, but the adoption fell through in January following a pregnancy loss.

“I took it pretty hard,” the Tennessee native said during a reunion of the Bravo show. “Just, I think, emotionally and physically, my family was prepared to take it on, but she lost the baby.”

The Texas Woman’s University grad was initially on the fence about adopting another baby, she told costar Stephanie Hollman in an October 2019 episode. “I just don’t know if I could handle another one,” Brandi said at the time. “I feel like I’m overwhelmed with the three that I have. I feel torn in so many different directions sometimes.”

Brandi wasn’t sure she could “physically handle” the responsibility, she explained. “I called Bryan and started crying to him on the phone on the way here,” she shared at the time. “Just because I was like, ‘I just don’t know.’ … Even like, just looking at Bruin … I know how much I love him.”

Her daughter Brinkley was in a car accident in October that killed Bryan’s mother, Jill Marie Redmond. She posted an emotional tribute via Instagram and asked her followers for “prayers” for Brinkley’s health. “I am so thankful for her life,” Brandi wrote.