Brandi Redmond mourned the loss of her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, after revealing she died in a car crash.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 42, paid tribute to her family member via Instagram on Saturday, October 10, and shared that her 9-year-old daughter, Brinkley, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best … so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy,” Brandi captioned a family photo of Jill Marie with her three daughters, Megan Hughey, Lauren Cranford and Kristen Kosch.

She added, “I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

Jill Marie’s daughters also honored their mother with an emotional Instagram post featuring four family photos.

“This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond,” the trio wrote. “We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her.”

The “Girl, I Slept in My Makeup” podcast hosts added, “To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.”

Brandi and her husband, Bryan Redmond, share daughters Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley and son Bruin, 2.

One week earlier, the Bravo star celebrated Brinkley’s 9th birthday with a sweet tribute via Instagram.

“Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond,” Brandi captioned a photo of her daughter on Sunday, October 4. “You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can’t believe 9 years have already gone by. Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest. You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings.”