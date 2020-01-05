Making amends. Brandi Redmond has apologized for her behavior in a resurfaced video in which she appeared to mock Asian people.

“A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” the Real Housewives of Dallas star, 41, wrote via Twitter on Saturday, January 4. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

The video, which was originally posted on Redmond’s Instagram Story in 2017, was shared via Twitter by Steve Kemble, the wedding planner of castmate LeeAnne Locken, on Wednesday, January 1.

“They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty,” the reality TV star says in the clip while appearing to use a stereotypical Asian accent.

“Take A Seat #BrandiRedmond Remember this!? I Do! with your kids in the video,” Kemble captioned the old video. “If @BravoTV @Andy @BravoWWHL #stephaniehollman #karybrittingham & #dandrasimmoms want to call @LeeAnneLocken ‘racist’ then either apologize to LL or LABEL BRANDI REDMOND RACIST too!”

While appearing on a December episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Redmond had called out Locken for using racially insensitive language. Locken, 52, had some choice words for their costar Kary Brittingham, who is a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, during a December episode of Real Housewives of Dallas. Brittingham, 49, was interested in attending a ping-pong sex show, which the rest of the cast didn’t want to see.

“That f—king c—t wants to prove how f—king tough she is because she’s from Mexico,” the Bravo personality said of Brittingham, later adding that “the little chirpy Mexican has to have her way and so she drug everyone there.”

Locken apologized to Brittingham for the comments on the December finale of the series. She issued a public apology via Twitter writing that it was “never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future.”

Redmond told host Andy Cohen that the incident left her “just speechless over it all“ and added that she didn’t think Locken’s remorse was sincere.

“You know, unfortunately, for selfish reasons she feels bad about it,” Redmond said.