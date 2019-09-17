



Sorry, Rich! LeeAnne Locken’s nuptials to Rich Emberlin may have been a “fairy-tale,” but the same can’t be said for their wedding night.

“There was the attempt to consummate that night and then we finished it in the morning. So, there you go,” the Real Housewives of Dallas star told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m just saying, falling asleep in the middle of sex usually means you’re pretty tired. Yeah, yeah. That was there. Sorry, honey. I told the truth.”

LeeAnne added that she doesn’t even “remember falling asleep.”

“I know he doesn’t either. And then we woke up halfway through, and I was like, ‘Dude, you’re a little close still. Oh, wait. You’re still, oh, OK,’” she continued. “’All right. Well, let’s just do that in the morning. And go to sleep now.’ Yeah. I mean, you know what? I’m married to the most wonderful man.”

The Bravo star and her longtime love exchanged vows at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas on April 27. (The nuptials will air on the series later this season.) While LeeAnne’s new costar Kary Brittingham threw shade at her wedding, alleging it cost only $2,000, the bride told Us her big day was “perfect.”

“I felt like I was Cinderella and everybody was there to make sure that I was just happy,” she told Us. “‘People are like, “Would you change anything?’ And I’m like, ‘No, nothing. Nothing at all.’ Even to the point where I was hiding behind the curtains before I walked in, before they got everybody seated and they played that song from the vampires and the werewolf [movie], ‘I’ve waited a thousand years.’ … Twilight.”

As for Kary, LeeAnne told Us that the two women “didn’t click from the beginning.”

“I’m not a big fan of the word regret, because I think we live and we learn, but I don’t think she was probably someone that should’ve been there,” she told Us, noting that Kary is close with her one-time bestie D’Andra Simmons. “This group is not about each of us wiping each other’s butts. I mean, it’s about trying to get along or growing to get along. I mean, look at Brandi [Redmond] and I in season 1, 2 and even some of 3. I mean, talk about a lifelong headbutt and this season for the first time, I sat her down. … We’ve really worked hard at maintaining a friendship and a connection that I think other people would love just to cut.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

