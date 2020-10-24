Baby makes six! Brandi Redmond revealed that she and her husband, Bryan Redmond, are expecting their fourth child together.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 42, shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 23. Redmond posted a photo featuring pumpkins painted with the birth year of each of her three children. At the end of the row was a fourth pumpkin for their unborn child who is expected in 2021.

“We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon,” she captioned the post. “God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory. You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support.”

Brandi and Bryan are already the parents of daughter Brooklyn, 11, daughter Brinkley, 9, and son Bruin, 2, whom they adopted in 2018. Earlier this month, the Bravo star revealed her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, died in a car accident, but Brinkley survived the crash.

“My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best … so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy,” Brandi wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

Days later, Brandi shared an emotional tribute to her daughter in the wake of the accident. “Oh my sweet Brinkley. Words will never express how much I love you,” she wrote via Instagram. “Right now I feel like someone gutted my soul and faith. I know you know how important the blood of Jesus is over you and to release Gods angels to protect you, what we pray daily and I’m so thankful for this and you. Stay strong my baby.”