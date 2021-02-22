Stephanie Hollman addressed speculation about Brandi Redmond’s marriage and status on The Real Housewives of Dallas after the latter hinted that she’s done with the Bravo series.

Brandi, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 21, to thank fans for following her journey, but noted that “sometimes things come to an end.” The cryptic caption, which included the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader declaring she chooses “happiness,” prompted speculation that she wouldn’t be returning for season six of the series. Season 5, meanwhile, is currently airing and a source tells Us Weekly that “Brandi is still very much part of the show.”

After one Bravo fan account suggested that Brandi’s statement was tied to a blind gossip item about a Real Housewife’s husband having an affair, Stephanie, 40, shut down speculation that Bryan Redmond was unfaithful to his wife of 18 years.

“I can confirm that this is 100 percent NOT TRUE. These types of far fetched rumors can really hurt people and destroy families,” Stephanie wrote via Instagram. “This girl has been through hell and back this past year and I cannot not speak out on this.”

Stephanie went on to reference an October 2020 car crash that killed Brandi’s mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, and the arrival of her costar’s fourth child earlier this month.

“She has lost her mother in law in a tragic accident with her daughter in the car witnessing her grandmothers death,” Stephanie wrote, referring to 9-year-old Brinkley. “Being there for her injured daughter after the accident while holding it together for her husband and children. The unexpected news of a pregnancy and now being a mom of 4 with a new born trying to juggle filming. It’s a lot of anyone to take. Bryan is a good man and loves his family very much. They don’t deserve the stuff I have seen online today.”

Kameron Westcott thanked Stephanie for sticking up for their costar, writing, “Thank you for spreading the truth!! Brandi truly has been through so much and she deserves all the happiness right now !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Brandi has been a full-time cast member on RHOD since its 2016 premiere. After fans watched her fertility struggles and the couple’s decision to adopt son Bruin, they were surprised to learn Brandi was pregnant in 2020. She gave birth to her third daughter earlier this month.

“My heart is so full. Thank you all for the love and support welcoming our little Brilynn,” Brandi wrote on February 15 via Instagram. “God is good and again I’m amazed by his Grace, love and glory. Thanks be to God for this precious miracle. Have a blessed and warm Monday my friends. 🙏💞💕🌸❤️”

Brandi and Bryan, who are high school sweethearts, also share daughters Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley and son Bruin, 2.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.