Brandi-Redmond-Checks-Into-Wellness-Center-After-Racist-Video-Resurfaces

Brandi Redmond has checked into a wellness center after a video in which she appeared to mock Asian people resurfaced, Us Weekly can confirm.

A fan complained in the comments section of an Instagram post about the 41-year-old Real Housewives of Dallas star’s absence from the Thursday, January 9, episode of her “Weekly Dose of BS” podcast. “Brandi has checked in to a wellness center to reflect and better herself. She will be back with us next week,” the program’s official account replied. “We support her on this journey of healing and ask that you join us in that!”

Redmond originally posted the video to her Instagram Story in 2017. Steve Kemble, a.k.a. costar LeeAnne Locken’s wedding planner, shared the clip via Twitter on January 1. “Take A Seat #BrandiRedmond Remember this!? I Do! with your kids in the video,” he wrote. “If @BravoTV @Andy @BravoWWHL #stephaniehollman #karybrittingham & #dandrasimmons want to call @LeeAnneLocken ‘racist’ then either apologize to LL or LABEL BRANDI REDMOND RACIST too!”

In the video, Redmond said with an accent: “They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty.”

Redmond issued a mea culpa on Twitter three days later. “A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” she tweeted on Saturday, January 4. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

During a December 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Tennessee native brought up that Locken, 52, used racially insensitive language toward Kary Brittingham. “That f–king c–t wants to prove how f–king tough she is because she’s from Mexico,” Locken said during a December episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas. She later added: “The little chirpy Mexican has to have her way and so she drug everyone there.”

Locken apologized on multiple occasions, noting via Twitter that it was “never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future.”

Redmond, for her part, claimed to Andy Cohen that Locken “feels bad about it” due to “selfish reasons.”

Amid the drama, the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader announced during the January 1 reunion that she and her husband, Bryan Redmond, attempted to adopt a second child from their son Bruin’s birth mother. However, the process fell through. “I took it pretty hard,” she revealed. “Just, I think, emotionally and physically, my family was prepared to take it on, but she lost the baby.”