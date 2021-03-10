Watch Kameron Westcott’s 11-Product Nighttime Skincare Routine

Everything is bigger in Texas, especially Kameron Westcott’s nighttime beauty routine. The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 38, invited Us Weekly into her home to share how she gets her skin and hair ready for a night’s sleep. Watch the video above from Us Weekly’s new Beauty Sleep series to see the reality star’s extensive beauty routine.

Cleanse and Prep

“The first thing I do is I remove my makeup. I love Billie’s Wonder Wipes,” Westcott tells Us. “Then, I wash my face twice. I start with the oil cleanser from Wonder Valley, and then I go to my creme cleanser by Biologique. Then I do my lotion from p50 toner from the same brand.”

You Glow Girl

“Twice a week before bed, I use my GloPRO by BeautyBio, which I love. It has a red light which helps with anti-aging. You roll your skin and it’s putting little needles into your skin, it opens up your press and creates little micro channels in your skin so your products will penetrate a lot deeper,” she explained.

Hydration is Key

“If I need a lot of hydration, I go to my BeautyBio Radiance. If my skin is really dry from being inside with all the heaters right now, this hydrates really great and gives you this fabulous glow,” the Sparkle Dog Food founder said. “And then, I like to put this on after my lotion — the Super Smart Hydrator by U Beauty — love, love, love this!”

Get Some Shut Eye

Westcott’s go to eye cream is her Natura Bisse’s Diamond Cocoon Sheer Eye. She told Us: “It’s color enhancing. You can see it has a little tint and when you put it on your eye, it actually makes your eye a little brighter.”

Multitask & Mask

When watching TV, Westcott multitasks by putting on her Dr. Dennis Spectralite Faceware Pro Mask: “It has a red light which is great for anti-aging and a blue light which is great for acne. So I do both and I watch TV, it goes on for about three minutes.”

Hair Help

“I brush my hair with a Tangle Teezer. I sleep with my hair pulled back so my hair doesn’t get damaged with a Slip scrunchie. It’s silk, they have all different sizes,” she. explained. “I have extensions so I have to sleep with my hair pulled back so it doesn’t get damaged.”

For Westcott’s full Beauty Sleep routine, watch the exclusive video above. Plus, catch her on Real Housewives of Dallas on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.