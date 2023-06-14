James Kennedy Reacts to Jon Hamm-s Pitch Perfect Imitation of Him

Forget Mad Men. Jon Hamm and John Slattery‘s Vanderpump Rules reenactment was so Emmy-worthy that even James Kennedy had to praise their performances.

“Jon Hamm. YOU LEGEND.😂🙌,” the England native, 31, captioned a clip from their big scene via Instagram on Wednesday, June 14. Ariana Madix “liked” the post.

During their appearance on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hamm, 52, played Kennedy while Slattery, 60, portrayed Tom Sandoval as they read dialogue from a recent Pump Rules episode. The Emmy winner fully committed to the role, adding a British accent and even emulating the DJ’s body language.

Kennedy took it all in stride. “This is crazy I love Jon Hamm. What a legend 😂😂😂😂,” he added via Instagram Story on Wednesday.

While Hamm knew how to imitate Kennedy immediately — reciting his “you’re worm with a mustache” and “poo-poo head” insults to perfection — Slattery didn’t appear to be as big of a Bravo fan, questioning if he should have a British accent as well. (Sandoval, 40, is from Missouri.)

The Top Gun: Maverick actor is a big fan of several Bravo shows. He explained during his WWHL appearance that he has delved deeper into reality TV in recent years due to his connection with Cohen, 55.

“It all kind of washed over me. My entry point was you,” Hamm told the host. “‘Cause you’re a St. Louis homeboy, so there was that. But this last couple years, maybe the pandemic, proved a very fruitful time to dig deep into this stuff. The four shows I focus on are [Real Housewives of] New York, [Real Housewives of New] Jersey, Southern Charm and Vanderpump now. … I’m digging in with both hands.”

It’s a dramatic time to dive into Vanderpump Rules thanks to Scandoval. The scene that Hamm and Slattery were reenacting came from Kennedy confronting Sandoval about the singer’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval after learning he’d had a months-long fling with her friend behind her back.

The reunion showed the entire cast confronting the secret lovers. When Sandoval began to shed tears, Kennedy accused him of putting on an act.

“Pull yourself together man, you’re not at the Oscars,” Kennedy said. “You’re not at an audition. Be a man, pull yourself together. F–king crocodile tears, p–sy.”

He didn’t stop there. “You’re a clown. And you know what? Your band sucks d–k. You’re a nothing, you’re a nobody,” Kennedy said as he roasted his former friend. “You’re a loser and your bar is going down the drain, you backstabbing hoe.”

What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays.