Offering more context. Andy Cohen addressed his speculatory comments about Raquel Leviss being “really medicated” at the Vanderpump Rules reunion amid her ongoing stay at a mental health treatment facility.

“I think it was, maybe, wrong of me to speculate on that. But to me, she sat there [and] she took it all on the chin like a champ,” the Bravo executive producer, 55, explained on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show. “Those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it.”

Andy said that Raquel’s lack of emotion felt like a sign of something bigger, adding, “I didn’t know that she would be able to [get through the reunion] which is probably why I hypothesized [that]. Given my years of experience in these forums, I would’ve thought that she would’ve walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again.”

The host’s initial commentary about Raquel made waves earlier this month as he broke down the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion in a video with Variety.

“I was worried for Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am. But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything,” he told the outlet on Wednesday, June 7.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Raquel, 28, for her part, has remained largely tight-lipped about the aftermath of her affair with Tom Sandoval. News broke in March that Sandoval and Ariana Madix split as a result of his infidelity. After taping the reunion later that month, the former beauty pageant queen began to seek treatment for her mental health and Us Weekly confirmed that Raquel is still at the facility.

​”Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

The source went on to say that Raquel was apologetic for her cheating scandal with Sandoval, 40, adding, “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

While Raquel’s future on the show is still TBD, Vanderpump Rules stars such as Lala Kent and Ariana, 37, have discussed how their feelings about the drama have changed since the reunion episodes aired.

“In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, told TMZ on Thursday, June 8, referring to the public backlash in response to her heated conversations with Raquel at the reunion.

In a separate run-in with the press, the Something About Her cofounder was asked by a videographer whether her feelings for Raquel have changed and she offered a bit of empathy, replying: “Sure, yeah.”

During his radio show on Tuesday, Andy also weighed in on the choice to have Raquel walk out at the reunion on her own. “No, I don’t [regret it]. One of the reasons that I really wanted to do one-on-ones with Raquel and Tom and Ariana was I did not know how long Raquel would last on set,” he shared. “What she sat through — whatever she did or didn’t do — she sat there and really took it all.”

The Watch What Happens Live host further noted that there were questions he asked at the reunion that didn’t make it to the final cut. “I asked [Raquel] in my one-on-one [about her conversation with Ariana at the glamping trip], and I asked her when we were all there and I asked Ariana about it. I guess it didn’t make any sense. It didn’t make the cut [I mean]. There was so much there,” he added.