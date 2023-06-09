Showing some sympathy. Lala Kent and Ariana Madix revealed that they both feel a bit differently about Raquel Leviss after seeing her final confessional interview in part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

“In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, told TMZ on Thursday, June 8. “After watching last night when she had finally had the breakdown, just as a human, because for me, it’s a reality TV show. I feel like we’re all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, ‘Oh, we may be dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.'”

During the Wednesday, June 7, episode of the show, Raquel, 28, revealed that she and Tom Sandoval had been lying about the timeline of their affair, which began in August 2022. The former pageant queen broke down in tears while admitting that she and the former SUR bartender, 40, hooked up multiple times while they were in Mexico for Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies.

“He’s going to kill me, I just hate lying so much,” Raquel said of the TomTom co-owner. “He is my one person that I do have and if I just went and betrayed him then I’d really have nobody.”

Lala, for her part, said that the final confessional interview made her question some of her previous feelings toward her costar. “I don’t know how other people feel about the last five minutes, but I did sit there and go, ‘Oh, s–t,'” the Utah native explained. “She needs some real help, and I hope that she got it.”

Right after the confession aired, Lala said she does “feel better” about Raquel after seeing it. During the Wednesday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said her costar needs “a lot of work done,” adding, “I don’t know if reality TV is the best for that.”

In a separate interview, Ariana, 37, admitted that she feels slightly different toward Raquel after the episode. “Raquel’s lost all her friends,” a Backgrid videographer said to the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor on Thursday as she entered the airport in Los Angeles. “She seems really hurt by her own actions. Do you feel for her a little bit even?”

The Florida native replied, “Sure, yeah,” before noting that she has no say in whether Sandoval or Raquel will be on season 11 of Pump Rules.

Shortly after the cast taped the reunion in March, Us Weekly confirmed that Raquel checked herself into a mental health treatment facility. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her rep said in a statement in April, noting that the reality star was not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Earlier this week, an insider exclusively told Us that Raquel is still in treatment and has been there ever since. “Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” the source explained. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

The insider added: “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”