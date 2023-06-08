Getting help. Raquel Leviss is still receiving treatment at a mental health facility after the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” an insider exclusively tells Us of the former pageant queen, 28. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

The Bravo personality was the target of much ire during part 3 of the Pump Rules season 10 reunion on Wednesday, June 7, but the source emphasizes that Leviss feels regret about the way things played out after her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly,” the insider tells Us. “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us confirmed in April that the California native checked herself into a treatment facility after taping the Pump Rules reunion in late March.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” read a statement from the reality star’s rep, who noted that Leviss was not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Weeks before the reunion taping, Us confirmed that Sandoval, 40, and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix called it quits after the TomTom co-owner was caught having an affair with Leviss. During the reunion’s final episode on Wednesday, Leviss admitted that she hadn’t been completely honest about the timeline of their affair. She and Sandoval previously said they had a one-night stand in August 2022 before their romance became more serious later in the year, but Leviss revealed their affair was actually going on during Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies.

“This is the one story that we’ve agreed on getting straight. And I know the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town. Especially for like a funeral of all things,” Leviss said in a confessional interview that was taped after the reunion sit-down with other cast members. “So, like, I don’t know if this is f–king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying, I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible.”

Before the reunion aired, host Andy Cohen questioned whether Leviss understood how her actions made her costars feel, in part because she didn’t cry while Madix, 37, and her friends were grilling her on camera.

“I was worried for Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am,” the Bravo exec, 55, told Variety on Wednesday. “But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything.”

The Most Talkative author also questioned Leviss’ response to seeing Shay, 38, break down over the end of their friendship.

“When Scheana is crying her eyes out and [Raquel] says in the trailer, ‘I should have written her a note’ — I found that very confusing and it made me think that, maybe, there was something she was missing about what these relationships were,” Cohen explained. “It made me think that, maybe, she didn’t think they were as real as the other people thought. I didn’t understand.”