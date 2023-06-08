Worth the hype? Lala Kent shared her thoughts on the bombshell revelation that was dropped during the last part of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

During part 3 of the Pump Rules reunion — which aired on Bravo on Wednesday, June 7 — Raquel Leviss spent the last five minutes speaking solo with a producer, revealing that her and Tom Sandoval‘s affair began earlier than they previously said. The former beauty queen, 28, also shared that she initially wanted to be in a “throuple” with Ariana Madix and Sandoval, 40.

“I was so confused,” Kent, 32, told Andy Cohen on her Wednesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying she was still trying to wrap her head around Leviss going from a “lost soul” to “full breakdown, like, ‘I’ve been trying to protect Tom.’ It’s like taking a hit of acid.”

Surprisingly, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host added that she does “feel better” about Leviss after watching her final confessions. Leviss needs “a lot of work done,” Kent acknowledged. “I don’t know if reality TV is the best for that.”

Prior to Leviss’ last-minute admissions on part 3 of the reunion — in which she revealed she and Sandoval hooked up for the second time at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding in August 2022 and confessed to lying for Sandoval — the duo were confronted by their costars for their affair. The model, who was previously engaged to James Kennedy, joined the cast after watching the reunion unfold from a separate trailer due to her temporary restraining order against Shay, 38.

While things quickly got heated — and the majority of the cast cursed out Sandoval and Leviss for their affair — the duo confessed that they are in love with each other. Kent, however, told Cohen that she believes the TomTom co-founder has “completely moved on already” and “won’t forgive” Leviss for spilling the beans about the timeline of their romance.

Kent also reacted to Sandoval’s “T-shirt” comment,” saying she felt “sick” about it. (“[Ariana] kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot,” the restaurateur sarcastically said on the reunion when Madix revealed they were still sleeping together amid his affair with Leviss.)

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Leviss and Sandoval’s secret romance led to his split from Madix, 37, following nearly a decade of dating. In response to public backlash, Leviss and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner issued separate apologies to Madix on social media.

Kent, for her part, joined the conversation when she publicly sided with the Florida native. Viewers previously watched a feud form between the beauty mogul and Leviss after the California native called her costar a mistress multiple times on screen.

Before the reunion aired, Kent recalled originally thinking that Leviss would become the fan favorite for the season.

“She would have won the season. She would have been the No. 1 chick as she is sobbing about making up for lost time,” the Utah said during a May episode of her podcast, referring to the former beauty queen’s emotional confessionals about her split from Kennedy, 31. “Do we think she was crying so heavily because she was feeling guilty? The line was crossed well before they had sex. The emotional affair had already started.”

At the time, Kent said she wasn’t ruling out a possible redemption arc for Leviss, adding, “As much as I slam her every chance I get, beyond that I do see a broken person. I do not think she is heartless and soulless.”

Kent’s friendship with Sandoval, however, took a major turn in the wake of his infidelity. After arguing on screen during the reunion, the Give Them Lala author took the drama to social media in response to comments Sandoval made about her daughter.

“You’re f—king a moron. You pulled your IUD the day you found Stassi was pregnant,” the Missouri native said during part 2 of the reunion. His comment, which Kent didn’t hear during taping, was a dig at his costar giving birth two months after Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder welcomed daughter Hartford with husband Beau Clark.

After the episode aired, Kent put Sandoval on blast in a lengthy social media message.

“Tonight is the second time that I have seen Sandoval diminish the conception of my beautiful, magical daughter. I’m disgusted. It makes me sit here and question who the f—k raised you and how they must be sitting there going, ‘Do we really gotta claim this f—king guy? Really?'” the reality star personality, who shares her 2-year-old child with ex Randall Emmett, said. “I’m so glad that I didn’t hear that at the reunion, because I tell you what, these mama bear paws woulda mauled the f—k out of him. Sandoval, you better watch your f—king tongue. When you talk about me, you keep my daughter out of your mouth. That’s where I f—king draw the line. You can come for me all day long. You leave her out of this.”

She concluded: “That baby was brought into this world out of love, respect. My relationship may have gone to s—t, but that little girl is the best thing that ever f—king happened to me. How dare you.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.