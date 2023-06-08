A shocking confrontation. Raquel Leviss finally faced her Vanderpump Rules costars in the highly anticipated conclusion to the season 10 reunion.

“I am holding up. I am super embarrassed and not proud of myself. I know I owe a lot of people in this room an apology,” the model, 28, said when she joined the cast during the third and final part of the reunion special on Wednesday, June 7. “My personality did shift this summer. There was a change in my mindset that I started not pleasing every person around me and I started only pleasing myself. I have been super, super selfish.”

Raquel went on to defend herself against the negative backlash, adding, “I feel like my actions are human. It is exactly that.”

During a separate interview with Andy Cohen, the California native opened up about filming scenes with Ariana Madix amid her affair with Tom Sandoval .

“It was so hard for me to watch [scenes with Ariana in season 10],” she recalled. “[Sandoval] was very transparent with me about what was happening in their relationship. I encouraged him to reflect and see if he was really happy because as a friend first and foremost, I wanted him to be in a situation that made him truly happy.

Sandoval, 40, was previously in the hot seat during the first two installments when he addressed his affair and how it led to his split from Ariana, 37. Raquel, for her part, watched most of the drama unfold in a trailer away from the set due to her temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, which has since been dropped.

The Bravo special comes three months after Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana called it quits because of his infidelity. Later that month, the trio reunited to address the scandal with the rest of the cast.

Shortly before sitting down to address their personal lives, Ariana, Sandoval and Raquel separately met with Andy, 55, to discuss their sides of the story. During her conversation with the Bravo executive producer, the Something About Her cofounder revealed she was more upset with Raquel for her behavior than she was with her ex.

“We all know men are trash. But I trust my girlfriends and for someone to be so ingratiated in my life as my friend — how can someone be as close to me and [then do that]? With a guy I almost expect it. But I can’t imagine doing it one of my friends,” Ariana said during the first part of the reunion, which aired in May.

The former beauty queen, for her part, said she was surprised by Ariana’s trust in her. “She never confronted me about it. From what I know — from what Tom told me — she didn’t question him too much about it,” she told Andy, referring to previous rumors about Raquel and Sandoval’s connection. “She just believed this at face value. Now I know that she did want to know and it was very deceitful. I am very ashamed of it.”

Raquel went on to recall her first — and last — conversation with Ariana about the affair before they reunited with the rest of their costars. “It was a lot of pain that I felt from her. She begged me to tell her when it all happened and at this point we wanted to tell her. We just wanted to get our stories straight because he felt it would hurt her if she knew how long this was going on,” the California native added at the time.

Meanwhile, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner noted that his split from the Florida native was a long time coming. “We put on a front when we were filming,” he shared before claiming he felt like Ariana’s “gay BFF” before their breakup. “For us to have these issues and to keep them from people? I don’t think it was fair to the rest of the cast.”

Scroll down for more revelations from the Vanderpump Rules reunion: