Sutton Stracke is no longer bothered by Erika Jayne putting her “on the spot” following a dramatic meltdown featured on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the Magic Mike Live.
“Always, on this show, you have to let it just run its course and breeze through it because it’s always going to be OK,” Sutton, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s no malintent with me, and that’s the truth. I show up, put on my microphone, and sometimes I say things that I shouldn’t, and I always run into trouble. I always step into things.”
The RHOBH stars’ Las Vegas trip came to an end during the Wednesday, November 15, episode. Their vacation had a rocky start when Sutton ran out of Magic Mike Live because she was “offended” by dance moves that included “men’s faces in [Erika and Crystal Kung Minkoff’s] crotch.”
During Wednesday’s episode, the women were getting ready to leave Las Vegas when Sutton came face-to-face with Erika’s choreographer Mikey Minden and his partner — one of the Magic Mike Live dancers — Davis Rahal on an elevator.
“This is your chance to apologize to my friend who you said was over the top and the show was s—tty,” Erika said. Sutton replied, “I didn’t say the show was s—tty at all. Don’t put words in my mouth. I didn’t say the show was s—ty at all. I said the dancers were amazing.”
Sutton clarified that it was “just the one spread eagle” moment that made her uncomfortable. “I know I missed the good part, but I’m sorry,” she added.
Once the elevator doors closed, Sutton confronted Erika.
“Really, you put words in my mouth. I never said the show was s—tty. … Don’t lie,” she said. Erika hit back, saying, “I didn’t lie, you didn’t like it.”
Elsewhere in the episode, Sutton called out Erika for “purposefully” embarrassing her.
“We were having a great time and I heard that you weren’t,” Erika explained. “You made it a big deal. … Do you have to take it to the point where you were getting heated in the lobby?”
Sutton told Us that she was “apologetic” over the entire situation that occurred in Las Vegas.
“I didn’t mean to ruin anybody’s time, and I didn’t mean to squash the fun,” she said. “I think we see going forward in Vegas that we do have more fun. I am a fun girl, I like to have fun.”
She added, “I just reacted in the wrong way — or I overreacted — and I was apologetic.”
The rest of the women, however, didn’t seem to feel the same way about Sutton’s antics. When speaking with Us at BravoCon earlier this month, Erika said she’s “needed a break” from Sutton for “a couple years.”
Kyle Richards was first to reveal that she was stepping back from her friendship with Sutton via Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast taped during the fan convention weekend.
“I needed space from Sutton. Well, she was a lot,” Kyle clarified to Us. “We were starting out when I said that. It had just been a lot of situations with her back-to-back to [where] I was like, ‘Whoa, dial it back. I am going to need to step away for a minute because I didn’t see us getting anywhere.’ And I had enough on my plate at the time.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.
Reporting by Christina Garibaldi