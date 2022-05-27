Erika Jayne is trying something new: outfit repeating. On the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on Wednesday, May 25, the singer, 50, opened up about having to spend less money on her luxurious wardrobe amid her legal troubles with estranged husband Tom Girardi.

While deciding what to pack for a girls trip to Palm Springs, Erika’s longtime creative director Mikey Minden suggested that the Bravo star repurpose an old look. “I know that we wore this in Vegas to Christina Aguilera, but we haven’t worn it in years,” Minden said of a Burberry jumpsuit. The “Get It Tonight” crooner didn’t seem too enthused by the idea and rolled her eyes.

In a confessional interview a few moments later, Erika opened up about having to scale back as she navigates Tom’s alleged criminal actions. “I have all these things that I normally would resell and take that money and buy new things, but I can’t do that right now because of the bankruptcy trustees … I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of great things so wearing them twice is not the worst thing in the world.”

The Pretty Mess author filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, amid allegations he and his law firm, Girardi & Keese, had been racketeering and embezzling from their clients.

One month later, the estranged couple were named in a class action lawsuit alleging that Tom’s former law firm misused funds intended for the Lion Air Flight 619 plane crash victims’ families. In January, however, Erika was dismissed from her ex’s ongoing fraud and embezzlement case. “I am disturbed by everyone jumping to conclusions about Erika, who is innocent, and trying to blame her for the actions of others,” Erika’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, said in a statement at the time.

In March 2021, the former attorney was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia. He moved into a senior living facility six months later.

Earlier this month, Erika spoke to Us Weekly about moving on from her relationship, sharing: “I still am mourning that marriage.”

“I think that gets lost in the sensationalized version of it all. This was someone I was married to for over 20 years and was with, like, 23 [years]. It’s difficult. There are real moments of sadness, real moments of — like when the holidays came around, you know, for Christmas, I would just remember how much fun we would have. … But what are you going to do with that? These things happen in life. They happen to everyone; everyone’s mourning something.”

