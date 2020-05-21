Who wore it better?! Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne showed up to a dinner party in the same exact outfit and it’s everything. In fact, this just might be the first time in the show’s history this has happened!

During the Wednesday, May 20, episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna attended Jayne’s astrology reading dinner wearing the very same bold pink blazer minidress. “We look amazing,” Jayne said as she greeted her friend.

The duo even rocked identical hairstyles, wearing extra-long, low ponytails. The only thing that really differed was their choice in pumps, with Rinna in a satin pink pair and Jayne wearing opting for a pop of white.

“We are a whole Mood,” Rinna wrote in an Instagram post to promote Wednesday night’s episode, sharing a picture of the two of them totally killing it in their carbon copy looks.

The minidress is a $450 piece from Rotate, featuring a pleated flared skirt, a double-breasted plunging neckline and a playful squiggly pattern.

But they weren’t even the only two in bright pink, blazer numbers that night. Garcelle Beauvais also rocked a fuchsia velvet jacket dress that she accessorized with thigh-high purple boots and glimmering hairpins.

Rinna noted in the episode that she and Jayne have worn the same thing before, though never an entire outfit. “Erika and I have worn the same pair of shoes,” she said in a confessional Wednesday night, noting the time they wore the same pair of Christian Louboutins during a reunion episode. “I’ve channeled and become Erika Jayne for Halloween.”

It looks like great minds think alike!

