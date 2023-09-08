Sutton Stracke won’t be attending Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency — but she’s happy to purchase discounted tickets for interested parties.

“I’m very busy this fall,” Sutton, 51, joked during a Page Six event on Thursday, September 7, when asked whether she plans to see one of Erika’s concerts. “I’m busy!”

Sutton did offer to buy the audience tickets to the show after learning that some are selling for as little as $1 each. “I thought they were $7!” Sutton remarked in wonder. “Would everyone like to go to the Erika Jayne concert? Because I think I can swing it.”

Sutton and Erika, 52, have clashed repeatedly throughout their time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Sutton recently told Us Weekly the costars have a “love-hate relationship” that even they can’t explain.

“I think Erika and I have always had this very strange bond,” she said in August. “Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight, but then I like her.”

She went on to note that she and Erika actually got along better while filming the upcoming season 13 of RHOBH. “We didn’t really fight that much,” she teased. “It’s funny. [Well], we did fight, but then we didn’t.”

Erika kicked off her Vegas stint — titled Bet It All on Blonde — last month at the House of Blues located in the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino. The show runs through December 16.

While tickets purchased via Ticketmaster start at $69.50, Us confirmed on Friday, September 8, that resale tickets to the upcoming September 22 show are available via VividSeats for just $13.

Earlier this year, Erika exclusively told Us that working on the Vegas show has been a “dream come true” after her split from estranged husband Tom Girardi and their subsequent legal issues. “I wake up every day excited about life, and this is where I’m the happiest,” she explained in April. “So, it feels really good.”

While Sutton won’t be heading to Sin City to see her RHOBH castmate, some of the show’s current and former stars saw the show earlier this month. Lisa Rinna, who announced her departure from RHOBH in January, went to the September 1 concert with current cast members Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

During the show, Erika brought the trio on stage to get lap dances from her male dancers. The group then hung out backstage after the show.

“No cameras, just us,” Dorit, 47, captioned an Instagram photo showing the crew in a hotel room. “Congrats @theprettymess We’re so happy to be here to support your Vegas residency!”