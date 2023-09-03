Lisa Rinna isn’t on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore, but she still showed up to support former costar Erika Jayne‘s new show with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Rinna, 60, attended Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde show in Las Vegas on Friday, September 1, and shared footage via Instagram Story. The women were checking out the House of Blues, the home of Jayne’s residency, when they were spotted by Bravo viewers. “Shut the f–k up,” a woman said while Rinna and Kemsley, 47, were taking videos of the theater decor.

The fan then let out a full-on scream as Richards, 54, approached. “Excuse me, I did not get that response,” Rinna quipped before adding, “OK that was so cute!”

During the show, the trio were brought on stage to get lap dances from Jayne’s male dancers. They hung out with their fellow Housewife backstage after the show.

“No cameras, just us,” Kemsley captioned a group photo from a hotel room. “Congrats @theprettymess We’re so happy to be here to support your Vegas residency!”

Jayne, Richards and Kemsley are usually in front of the camera, but Rinna announced that she departed RHOBH in January 2023 after eight years.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

Earlier this year, Jayne said she felt Rinna’s absence while filming season 13.

“The show is different without Lisa,” Jayne exclusively told Us in April, noting that they have “maintained a close friendship” since Rinna announced her exit. Erika added that Rinna is “probably the only person besides, like, my close family and friends” to support her through her ups and downs over the years. (Amid her 2020 split from estranged husband Tom Girardi, Jayne was named in a fraud lawsuit against Tom’s law firm, claiming that he embezzled $2 million from plane crash victims he represented. Jayne was dismissed from the lawsuit without prejudice in 2022.)

The performer explained that while she has had some serious obstacles over the last few years, she is more than ready for her Las Vegas residency, which runs through December. “It’s like a dream come true, especially when you consider everything that’s happened in the last couple years,” Erika told Us of the Bet It All on Blonde show. “I wake up every day excited about life, and this is where I’m the happiest. So, it feels really good.”