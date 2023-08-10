Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might miss Lisa Rinna next season, but Sutton Stracke says she and the rest of the cast didn’t even notice her absence.

“I always liked Lisa. I mean, I didn’t last season … but I always liked Lisa for what she did. She was dynamic,” Sutton, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 9, while discussing the launch of her boutique’s new Circular Fashion House. “But no, we kinda forgot about it a little bit because we had so much to do. We were busy. All of us had busy lives and interesting things going on, and we got to travel to Europe.”

Lisa, 60, announced her departure from RHOBH in January. She joined the Bravo series as a full-time Housewife in 2014.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Lisa told Us in a statement announcing her exit. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

According to Sutton, she and Lisa aren’t currently in touch. “I think we needed a break,” Sutton explained to Us. “And hopefully that will change, but I think we both just needed a little timeout. Like kindergartners, we just need to sit in our chairs.”

Sutton and Lisa clashed in season 12 over Sutton’s repeated claim that Lisa never thanked her for taking her to Elton John’s 2019 Oscars party. The topic had come up before, but Lisa seemed to finally hit her breaking point last year.

“Come after me as much as you f–king want, but do not bring up my children or my husband, period, end of story,” Lisa yelled at Sutton. “And if you do, I will come for you to the end of days. If you come for my husband and kids, I will f–king hunt you down!”

Despite the drama, Sutton said in January that she and her costars were “all sad” about Lisa’s departure from the show. “I think she will be missed,” Sutton told E! News at the time. “She always loved to stir that pot, and then we all liked to taste the soup. So, I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup.”

RHOBH’s Lisa-free season 13 doesn’t yet have a release date, but Sutton is keeping busy at the moment with her boutique, SUTTON. She recently launched a sustainable fashion line under her SUTTON Circular Fashion House, which aims to reduce waste by reusing materials destined for landfills.

“We don’t realize how much fashion is injuring our planet,” Sutton explained. “And so I thought, how can I be a part of the solution and not be a part of the problem? Because we all know I love fashion.”

Sutton’s also working on a collaboration with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, which is set to launch in September. “We’re so excited to have her be a part of it,” Sutton told Us. “We’re going to use celebrities to help educate everyone on how sustainability is so important, and to really get people to understand we don’t need all of these clothes going into our landfills.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi