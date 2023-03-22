Lisa Rinna 'I've Been in Absolute Heaven' Since 'RHOBH' Exit

Moving on in style! Nearly two months after Lisa Rinna announced her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure, she’s sharing an exclusive update with Us Weekly.

“It has been heaven, absolute heaven. I mean, I’ve been to Paris and London and I’ve been able to travel and go to fashion shows. I’m having really the time of my life,” Rinna, 59, told Us on Thursday, March 16 while promoting her Tequila Don Julio partnership. “I’m having so much fun and this is all about fun and party time off. I mean, it’s perfect. Couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The Rinna Beauty founder initially joined the Bravo franchise in 2014 as a main cast member, remaining on RHOBH for eight seasons. After dealing with several on- and off-camera issues during 2022’s season 12, Rinna announced earlier this year that she is stepping back from the reality TV hit.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told Us in a statement in January. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

Following her Bravo departure, the Veronica Mars alum has enjoyed traveling and spending time with her daughters. (Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin share Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21.)

“I don’t feel like [motherhood] is very challenging right now and I’m afraid to even say that I don’t wanna jinx it. I have both my girls [in town] right now, which is really fun,” she gushed to Us. “Amelia’s been here for about a week. … I guess my challenge is kind of keeping up with both of them and their lives and their careers and that’s what’s been a challenge ‘cause they’re just doing so well and they’re all over the place. It’s been really fun.”

The Melrose Place alum has enjoyed her downtime with her model daughters — including learning several beauty hacks from them — and Hamlin, 71, but isn’t rushing to sign onto another reality TV program.

“Well, gosh, I never say never. I never say never ever to anything,” Rinna, who previously starred with her husband on Harry Loves Lisa in 2010, told Us earlier this month. “You just never know. I mean, everybody’s busy right now doing their own thing. Delilah’s releasing her first song [‘Nothing Lasts Forever’], which is very exciting. And Amelia’s got her career all over the world and Harry’s working on Mayfair Witches. So I couldn’t really even get everybody together at this point.”

While Rinna and the 80 for Brady star remained booked and busy, they are gearing up to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, March 29.

“We will have been married for 26 years, which is like what, 126 in Hollywood? I just think we’re very blessed. I think we got lucky,” the former soap star told Us, noting Hamlin is the more romantic one out of the pair. “I don’t think that there’s any … secret sauce. There’s no real secret answer, other than it just seems to work. We really are very opposite and I do think there’s something about opposites attract because Harry and I could not be more different. And yet we come together and I think we really get a kick out of each other and enjoy each other.”

She added: “After 26 or 30 [years], I mean, we’ve been together 31 years, you better like that person, you know? You better really respect that person and I think we have that, so maybe that is part of it.”

One of the ways Rinna and Hamlin prioritize their romance is by going on special dates — which the L.A. Law alum cooks himself — alongside cocktails made with Don Julio Rosado tequila.

“We all know I like tequila very much. I think this is so fun because it’s a rose-colored and it’s [aged] in the port wine casks for four months,” Rinna told Us of the tequila brand’s new Rosado drink. “So that’s what makes it different because, you know, all the tequilas are aged in different things and I think that’s what makes it so fresh and so great to drink in the daytime. It’s so premium. You can drink it on the rocks or you can have it with like some sparkling water and a little bit of lemon and that is all you need.”

She continued: “I think the Rosado is such a great new addition to the Don Julio family, and I love this idea of, you know, daytime having a little cocktail here and there. It’s really, I think, all about having a good time and having fun.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi