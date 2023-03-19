While filming her debut music video, Delilah Belle Hamlin had a seizure.

“On the second day of filming the music video, it was, like, nine hours into the day and I suffered from seizures,” the 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 16. “We don’t really know too much about them yet. Even though it’s been years, we’re still trying to figure it out. I ended up having a seizure on set.”

While the model referred to her health scare as a “scary painful” incident, she also calls it a “beautiful thing.”

“It was probably one of the worst [seizures] I’ve had in a while, but I had everyone I loved around me,” Delilah recalled to ET. “I was able to bring the emotion of that into filming the next day. At the same time, I’m like, I do this all the time. It’s so normal for me now. That I’m just like, ‘OK, get up.’ When you don’t feel good, but you gotta do the day.”

She continued: “[My mom] always taught me [that] if you are, like, dying, if you are vomiting, if you are throwing up, do the day. Go and do it. Show up for work. So I try. I always try my best. There are some days when I really can’t, but I try my best.”

The “Nothing Lasts Forever” songstress has previously been candid about how she’s overcome a series of chronic health issues.

“I haven’t really spoken on my health lately & if you’re new here you’re probably confused but for the past few years I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming,” the California native wrote via Instagram Story in January. “It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role.”

She added at the time: “I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin’s big sister previously revealed that she had been hospitalized in 2021 after accidentally overdosing on prescription drugs.

“This is scary to do,” Delilah explained in a November 2021 Instagram video. “Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. … And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. That’s when everything kind of started. I didn’t realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body. Basically [it] flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had. It was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible.”

The social media personality explained that she was initially prescribed several antibiotics and supplements to treat her chronic migraines and panic attacks. As a result, she alleged that her body “got dependent” on Xanax after being “over-prescribed” by doctors and she overdosed. Delilah has since been candid about embracing sobriety, revealing in February 2022 that she was six months clean.

