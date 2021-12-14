Hamlin Family Drama Over the Years: Health Issues, Social Media Shade and More

Living their lives publicly. After Lisa Rinna joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2014, viewers were quickly introduced to her family and all of their individual struggles.

Fans have gotten to know Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, over the years, and as they watched Amelia and Delilah grow up, the sisters started using that platform to have candid conversations about their personal struggles.

In November 2021, Delilah revealed that she had developed health issues that led to her getting hospitalized.

“Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine,” she explained in a lengthy Instagram video at the time. “And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. … That’s when everything kind of started.”

Delilah clarified that she was not against the vaccine, but that getting the second vaccine “flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases” that she wasn’t aware of initially.

“I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — it was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible,” she detailed. “I just knew in my gut that there was something else wrong.”

In the emotional social media post, Delilah noted that she was not doing great “mentally” amid the difficult experience, saying, “I’m feeling hopeless since the last place I went to didn’t really work out. I can look perfectly fine and feel perfectly horrible. That’s just that. That’s something I struggle with mentally, is feeling believed.”

Shortly after Delilah opened up about the ups and downs in her life, Rinna addressed her daughter’s condition.

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!” the Melrose Place alum wrote via her Instagram Stories.

One month later, Delilah made headlines when she shared a TikTok video with the caption, “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy.”

The since-deleted December 2021 upload caused fans to question where Delilah stands when it comes to her parents, who have yet to publicly comment on the video.

Scroll down to relive all the struggles that the Hamlin family has overcome: