Harry Hamlin Is Glad Daughter Amelia Gray Is Single After Scott Disick Split

Proud of his daughter. Following Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick, Harry Hamlin addressed how his daughter has been thriving since the change.

“Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry, 70, shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 30. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

The Mad Men alum and his wife, Lisa Rinna, have previously been candid about their thoughts on their daughter’s relationship. After the pair sparked romance rumors in October 2020, Rinna, 58, expressed her concerns to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne about the age difference.

“It’s a what the f—k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids,” the Melrose Place alum told Jayne, 50, during a June episode. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it.”

Harry, for his part, also noted that while he found the relationship “odd,” he wasn’t sure he could weigh in due to his previous marriage.

“But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and [my ex-wife] Ursula Andress,” the Emmy nominee said in a July episode of RHOBH, referring to his marriage to Andress, 85, from 1979 until 1983. “I was 14 years younger than she when we had [our son] Dimitri, so I can’t really complain, right?”

The Days of Our Lives alum later revealed that her husband was still hesitant when it came to supporting Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, together.

“Harry made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah [Belle Hamlin] and Eyal [Booker] got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot,” the Rinna Beauty founder admitted during an August episode of the Bravo series. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

One month later, Us Weekly broke the news that Amelia and Disick had split after less than one year of dating.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” an insider told Us in September, adding that the breakup “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney. This breakup was coming regardless.”

The twosome’s decision to go their separate ways came after the Talentless cofounder made headlines for his comments about his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote to Younes Bendjima, who previously dated Kardashian, 42, alongside a photo of their mutual ex-girlfriend and the musician, 46, kissing in August. In the screenshots, Bendjima, 28, replied, writing, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

Following the scandal, an insider told Us that Disick’s relationship with the Poosh founder is “more strained than ever.”

“What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” the second source said about Disick, who shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with Kardashian.