A poor choice of words? Amelia Gray Hamlin may not love filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with mom Lisa Rinna, but the 19-year-old is clarifying her previous claims that she is “forced” to be part of the Bravo show.

Amelia, the youngest daughter of Rinna, 57, and Harry Hamlin, first took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, after she was accused of lying about having an eating disorder to get “air time” on Housewives.

“I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me. Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do,” the model, who has been open about her battle with anorexia since 2018, wrote. “I seriously can’t believe I’m being accusing of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time’ sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom. Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f—k you.”

After Amelia’s comments made headlines, she backtracked.

“CAN EVERYONE PLEASE CALM DOWN AND STOP!!! My mom is so so amazing. She ‘encouraged’ me to be on the show in my opinion,” she wrote on Monday, July 20, via Instagram Stories. “I was 12 and didn’t know what it was going to be like. And I’m so glad that she encouraged me to do so. I’ve been able to touch so many souls with my story.”

The DNA designer added that she should have used the word “encouraged” instead of “forced” when it comes to filming.

“THAT WAS THE WRONG CHOICE OF WORDS. All I was trying to say was that I’m not just on this show for a f—king story line you guys chill,” Amelia wrote. “Obviously it’s been six years. I could have stopped filming long ago. Can you just all chill? I haven’t ’cause I have a story to tell to HELP people and now I’ve become super close to all the women and I love them.”

Amelia concluded: “Like would you wanna be on national television at 12???????????”

Rinna, who is also the mother of 22-year-old daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, encouraged her followers to back off Amelia.

“I may do a lot of things, but I don’t force anyone to do anything,” the actress wrote on Monday via Instagram. “So chill.”

Rinna joined the cast of RHOBH during season 5 in 2014. Both the Melrose Place alum and Amelia have spoken candidly about the teen’s struggles on the show.

“You know, it’s, like, ‘What did we do to f–k her up?’ Maybe we did something,” Rinna said during a June 2019 episode. “I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.