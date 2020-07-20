Lisa Rinna made it clear she was disappointed by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion — so now she’s bringing the drama on social media.

After declaring that the July 16 taping was “bulls—t” due to “cease and desists,” the 57-year-old actress has seemingly continued to throw shade at costar Denise Richards.

“You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run,” Lisa wrote on Sunday, July 19, via her Instagram Stories.

Hours later, she shared several definitions for the word “phony.”

Lisa and Denise, 49, were close for several years before the Wild Things star joined the cast of RHOBH during season 9. While she didn’t name names via Instagram, the two women argue in the midseason trailer over Denise taking legal action amid claims she “hooked up” with Brandi Glanville.

“You sent a cease and desist,” the Melrose Place alum says to Denise in the trailer for an upcoming episode for the Bravo hit.

After Denise inquires for more information, Lisa quips, “Oh, you’re so angry!”

Us exclusively confirmed in January that Denise would be at the center of the drama after Brandi, 47, alleged that they had a sexual relationship in the past. According to an insider, the Starship Troopers star initially “laughed off” Brandi’s accusations, but later tried to get “all of that footage taken out of the show.” While Denise has since publicly denied Brandi’s allegations, the Drinking and Tweeting author has continued to stir the pot, sharing a photo of her seemingly kissing Denise via Twitter.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” Denise said on The Talk on June 30, days after Brandi’s photo made headlines. “But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. … I can’t speak for anyone else.”

While Brandi was set to join Lisa, Denise, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne for the virtual reunion taping, she confirmed on Friday, July 17, that production opted not to include her last minute.

“I had the tech rehearsal and everything and y’all know — I don’t cancel, I don’t run away. I’m just not a coward,” Brandi revealed on her podcast on Friday, noting that production called her. “We just talked about how I was feeling and how the [Housewives] were feeling and we honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion — as I was set to do — I would sit down separately with Andy and do more of a one-on-one.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more of Lisa’s shade, which is seemingly directed at Denise: