It’s been a month since the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired, but the ladies of the 90210 picked up right where they left off with Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, when the Bravo hit returned on Wednesday, July 8.

Fans last saw Denise, 49, and Aaron, 47, storm out of Kyle Richards’ BBQ on the June 3 episode of RHOBH. At the top of Wednesday’s episode, Lisa Rinna tracked the couple down and asked them to stay. The duo, who argued with Kyle, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp over accusations that Denise was “mom-shaming” them, opted to leave to go to dinner and strip club. The ladies subsequently accused Denise of being a hypocrite as she previously expressed concerns when her costars spoke about threesomes in front of her kids earlier in the season.

While Denise and Aaron did indeed leave the party, the drama followed them to a bash at Sutton Stracke’s home later on during the episode.

After the Wild Things actress left for the bathroom during Sutton’s party, her castmates quickly got into it with her husband.

“Aaron, you let us have it,” Erika, 48, said of their showdown at Kyle’s BBQ. “You told us that we were bad people and that we should look in the mirror and [ask], ‘Are we happy with ourselves?’”

While Aaron argued that he didn’t say they were “bad people” and his comments were “open to interpretation,” the singer wasn’t convinced.

“The way you were speaking to us? You talked down to us and asked us if we’re OK with ourselves … if we could look in the mirror,” Erika reiterated.

Aaron interjected, “Are you?”

The Chicago star quipped back, “Actually, yes, I am.”

Teddi subsequently stepped in and told Aaron he was “belittling” them.

“You know what you’re doing,” the accountability coach replied.

Erika then accused Aaron of “mansplaining” during his confrontation with the women at Kyle’s BBQ.

“How do you think your tone was the other night?” Teddi, 39, asked, noting that he acts like he’s “the moral high-ground.”

After Denise returned from the bathroom, Aaron declared he was “done” with the “negative” conversation.

“You’re trying to intimidate me and it’s not going to work,” Erika declared in her confessional. “What, are you going to take a swing at me?”

As things got heated, Denise and Aaron took off again.

“I don’t need friends that do this,” she told Dorit Kemsley as she left Sutton’s party, noting she was “past” the drama surrounding the threesome talk. “They need to let it go.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.