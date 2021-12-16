Tough love? Lisa Rinna wants her eldest daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, to stand on her own two feet amid their alleged family drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, is “treating [Delilah] like an adult,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly shortly after the model, 23, seemingly threw shade at her parents on social media.

Earlier this month, Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s older sister raised eyebrows when she posted a TikTok video set to “Jingle Bell Rock,” describing what’s on her holiday wish list. “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” she wrote in the since-deleted post.

The Bravo personality and her husband, Harry Hamlin, have yet to publicly address the video, but Us has reached out to Rinna’s rep for comment. Rinna did, however, post a series of throwback photos of her daughters via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 14, seemingly reflecting on simpler times.

“Delilah’s video might’ve been a moment of frustration or might’ve been after a heated argument with her parents,” the insider says, noting that the social media star “wouldn’t have posted it and aired her issues with her parents if they weren’t real.”

The influencer calling out her parents was more about her expressing how her parents treat her, per the insider. Rinna has been “telling [Delilah] that she can be independent and pay for things on her own” for a while, the source adds. The reality TV star is “there for her kids whenever they need her,” the insider explains, adding that she’s always “let her daughter be very independent.”

Harry, 70, and Rinna’s “parenting affects her and she gets upset about certain things,” the source tells Us, adding that Delilah has been “open about the help she needs” in the past.

Although the Melrose Place alum wants Delilah to be a confident adult, she would never “refuse giving her [child] money if she needed it,” the insider adds.

Delilah’s cryptic video came one month after she opened up about her personal health struggles, revealing that she became dependent on Xanax earlier this year.

The California native explained in November that she was sick for 36 hours after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and “felt like my bones were breaking.” During a lengthy Instagram video, Delilah said she realized that the shot triggered an autoimmune response in her body which made her feel like she had the flu.

“I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — it was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible,” she noted.

Clarifying that she was not “anti-vaccine,” Delilah claimed she was “over-prescribed” Xanax by a psychiatrist to help deal with her panic attacks.

“I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” Delilah continued, noting that she went to a treatment facility in Arizona. “My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.”

Amid her stay at the wellness center, she had seizures and was “politely asked to leave after three weeks” of being there, due to being a “medical risk.” During the emotional clip, Delilah said she has “cut down” on her Xanax use, but was also dealing with other health concerns, including Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS), Epstein-Barr virus and encephalitis.

Rinna addressed her daughter’s mental health struggles in November, thanking “all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers” for their well-wishes and help.

Delilah previously sought treatment for depression and anxiety in 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

With reporting by Diana Cooper