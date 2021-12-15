Looking back! Amid Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s alleged family drama, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reliving some of her fondest memories.

The Rinna Beauty founder, 58, shared a slew of throwback family photos via Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 14. In the first snap, Rinna posed alongside the Hot Zone: Anthrax star, 70, mom Lois Rinna, and daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin. In a second snap, she posted a photo of her girls playing in the water and tagged their social media accounts.

The Melrose Place alum even added a red heart GIF next to a pic of the L.A. Law alum — whom she wed in 1997 — her parents and her daughters.

Rinna’s sweet Instagram memories came hours after Delilah, 23, made headlines, seemingly calling out her parents over her ongoing health concerns.

The model, for her part, shared a since-deleted TikTok video set to “Jingle Bell Rock,” captioning it, “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy.”

While her parents have not addressed the social media video, Delilah has previously been candid about her mental health struggles after she was hospitalized earlier this year for being dependent on Xanax.

“In the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. … And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. … That’s when everything kind of started,” Delilah explained via an Instagram video in November. “I didn’t realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body. … I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — it was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible.”

She added at the time: “My body got dependent on Xanax, No. 1, and No. 2, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital. My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.”



Shortly after her overdose, the Days of Our Lives alum vocalized her support via Instagram Story.

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance,” the Bravo personality captioned her social media upload on November 3.