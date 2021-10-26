Chic as can be! Delilah Belle Hamlin has become quite the force in fashion — and it’s in large part thanks to her mom Lisa Rinna and dad Harry Hamlin.

“My parents have influenced my fashion through their old red carpet looks,” the 23-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly. “Believe it or not, I steal my dad’s clothes here and there. Same with my mom — especially her vintage pieces!”

While she’s taken a page out of her parent’s playbook more times than one, Delilah has unquestionably added her own flair to her fashion. Because whether she’s rocking a timeless turtleneck or workout onesie, the star has created an effortlessly cool sense of style.

“I think comfort is key. It’s important to wear what you think is cute,” she told Stylish. “Your style doesn’t need to be on trend. I love setting my own trends and see if people pick up on them. That’s really cool to me.”

In fact, it’s in part what inspired her most recent collaboration with jewelry brand Tada & Toy. The 10-piece capsule collection has a “casual yet chic aesthetic” and features a range of earrings, necklaces and cuffs. The limited-time line, which is a ranges in price from $67.50 to $378, is available in gold and silver metals.

Not sure which piece to scoop up first? Delilah is currently obsessed with the Mini Effervescent Hoops, which retail for $202.50. “I would style these with a more low-key outfit, like jeans and a white tank so the piece stands out.”

The collection is selling out pretty quickly, but fear not. The model has no plans to pull back. In fact, she admits that she would “love to keep designing jewelry pieces.” Oh, and get this: she has a clothing line in the pipeline!

On the beauty side of things, Delilah, along with sister Amelia Gray Hamlin, recently worked with Rinna to collaborate on two Rinna Beauty Lip Kits, which will hit shelves around the holidays.

Delilah, for her part, designed a “glowy and sexy” trio complete with the pre-existing Notice Me Lip Liner as well as two new products, the Envy Me Lipstick and the Glow Up Lipgloss. The three-piece set will retail for $49.

While this might be the family’s first collaboration, don’t expect it to be their last. Rinna told Us that it “would be great to continue” the partnership with both of her daughters.