Things may be awkward at the Hamlin household over the holidays. Delilah Belle Hamlin is raising eyebrows for a since-deleted video about her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

In a TikTok video set to “Jingle Bell Rock,” the 23-year-old model wrote, “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy.”

Rinna, 58, and Harry, 70, who also share 20-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, have yet to publicly comment on Delilah’s video. Us Weekly reached out to the Melrose Place alum’s rep for comment.

Both daughters of the actors have been candid about their struggles over the years via social media and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Most recently, Delilah revealed she was hospitalized earlier this year after becoming dependent on Xanax.

“In the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. … And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. … That’s when everything kind of started,” she said via a 30-minute Instagram video in November. “I didn’t realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body. … I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — it was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible.”

Delilah, who told her followers that she is not “anti-vaccine,” sought help from a psychiatrist for panic attacks.

“My body got dependent on Xanax, No. 1, and No. 2, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” she said, noting that she got treatment in Arizona. “My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.”

Rinna and Harry’s eldest daughter previously sought treatment for depression and anxiety in 2018. In another TikTok video over the weekend, Delilah joked about her mental health struggles, lip-syncing the sound, “I’m so sorry that I’ve been acting weird for the past several months. I’m struggling mentally.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).