She did her best. Lisa Rinna seemingly wasn’t the biggest fan of her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but she did try to support the romance.

“I wasn’t mean,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, said during the Wednesday, September 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the model, 20, and Talentless cofounder, 38, called it quits after less than one year together. Rinna was vocal about their romance from the beginning, joking during an August episode of RHOBH that she wished her daughter was dating Harry Styles instead. After the pair broke up, the former soap star left a smiley face emoji on an Instagram post about the split.

On Wednesday, host Andy Cohen asked the reality star what was the worst thing she ever said about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum behind his back, but she claimed she mostly kept her feelings to herself.

“You know, I’ve actually been quite nice about Scott Disick,” she explained. “And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren’t very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?”

In a June episode of RHOBH, the Melrose Place alum recalled the moment she learned about her youngest daughter’s romance with a man nearly 20 years her senior. “It’s a what the f—k moment,” she told castmate Erika Jayne. “You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.”

The former Flip It Like Disick star shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

Despite being in different places in life, a source told Us in March that Disick and Hamlin actually had a lot in common before they split. “Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together,” the insider said. “They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.”