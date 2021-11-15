Rest in peace. Lois Rinna has passed away after suffering a second stroke. She was 93.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time… I love you so much my Lolo,” Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 15. “You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me… you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.”

The model, 20, continued, “Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed… there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that… you’re back with Frank… I know they’re having a party for you… and you are dancing your way through heaven… ‘I did it my way.’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05 am…”

Lisa, 58, commented on the post, “Heaven has a new angel.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about her mother’s declining health.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” Lisa wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 10, alongside a video of her mother jamming out to Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” remix. “I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

The reality star noted that she felt “so conflicted” sharing the news on social media but decided to do it for all the RHOBH fans who loved Lois. Amelia commented on the video, writing, “Love you nana, forever.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin, for her part, replied, “I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

Lisa, who shares her daughters with husband Harry Hamlin, previously detailed the hard work that Lois went through after her first stroke in 2013.

While reflecting on the health scare six years later, Lisa tweeted, “My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”

Lois’ passing comes after Delilah, 23, revealed that she was hospitalized after developing a dependency on Xanax.

“I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — it was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible,” the model said in a 30-minute Instagram earlier this month. “I just knew in my gut that there was something else wrong.”

After attempting to seek treatment for her panic attacks with a psychiatrist, Delilah ended up getting overprescribed.

“My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol,” she shared during the video. “I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Although Delilah dealt with her addiction at an Arizona center, she explained that her mental health was still suffering.

“Mentally I am not great, today,” Delilah added. “I’m feeling hopeless since the last place I went to didn’t really work out. I can look perfectly fine and feel perfectly horrible. That’s just that. That’s something I struggle with mentally, is feeling believed.”

That same week, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Delilah was relying on her family during the difficult time.

“Her family is always really supportive. She’s always FaceTiming with her mom when they’re not together. She’s very close with her dad too of course,” the insider told Us in November. “Her sister Amelia is still her best friend – that won’t ever change – and is always there for her whenever she needs to talk.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).