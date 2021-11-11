Lisa Rinna‘s mom, Lois Rinna, has suffered a second stroke.



“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 10, alongside footage of Lois, 93, dancing to Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” remix. “I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

The Rinna Beauty founder continued in her post, “I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. 💔🙏🏼.”

In response to the former soap star’s somber health update, several of her fellow Bravo stars, friends and family members have chimed in with their own well wishes for the reality TV personality, including Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Garcelle Beauvais, Kris Jenner and Camille Meyer.

“Love you nana, forever 🤍❤️‍🔥,” the Veronica Mars alum’s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also commented on the post.

Lisa’s eldest daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, for her part, reshared her mom’s post via Instagram Story, writing, “I love you nana [pink heart emoji].”

Lois previously suffered a stroke in 2013, which Lisa later detailed her mom’s recovery in May 2019, tweeting, “My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”

The Oregon native previously had not seen her mom for nearly one year amid the coronavirus pandemic before they reunited in December 2020.

“We haven’t seen Lois since last Christmas. She is doing great I’m so happy to report, but we Miss her so much!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Lisa captioned an Instagram video of the pair dancing together at the time.

Earlier this year, the Good Advice actress celebrated Lois’ birthday with special festivities in June.

“Seeing my Mom for the first [time] in person in a year and a half!!!! SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄,” Lisa wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS 93! 💛💛💛”

In the video, the Days of Our Lives alum gushed over her mom’s LED “unicorn” crown as Lois giggled, smiling for the camera.

Throughout her daughter’s reality TV tenure, Lois has made cameos on RHOBH and Harry Loves Lisa alongside her daughter, son-in-law Harry Hamlin and her granddaughters.