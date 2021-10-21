Spilling the tea! Lisa Rinna shared new details about her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion.

The Melrose Place alum, 58, confirmed during the Wednesday, October 20, episode that she supported the model, 20, who was the one who ended things with Disick, 38. “She made [the decision] on her own,” she added after host Andy Cohen asked whether she pushed her youngest child to initiate the breakup.

“The news reports are that it had to do with the whole DM exchange that Scott got in,” the executive producer, 53, offered.

Rinna acknowledged that the scandal contributed to the breakup. “Well, I don’t think that was helpful. There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal, now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she said, noting that she needed to heal too.

Disick made headlines in August after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged message that the Flip It Like Disick alum sent him via Instagram. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” he allegedly wrote of a photo of the 42-year-old Poosh founder — with whom he shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — and Travis Barker making out on a boat while vacationing in Europe.

A source told Us Weekly in September that Hamlin was “embarrassed” for Disick amid the ordeal. Less than a week later, multiple insiders confirmed to Us that the pair had split after first being linked in October 2020.

Rinna was vocal about her distaste for the relationship prior to the breakup. She even suggested during an August episode of RHOBH that Hamlin date Harry Styles instead of Disick.

“I warned everybody,” the Veronica Mars alum said during Wednesday’s episode of her bashing the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on TV, adding that she did not believe her remarks had a negative impact on her daughter’s romance. “Listen, people are still human, and I think it still hurts people’s feelings when you say something that isn’t necessarily flattering.”

Rinna noted that Disick was “very nice” when she met him, but she only spent time with him on three occasions.

Kyle Richards, meanwhile, weighed in on whether her comments about the Talentless cofounder — calling him “too damn old” for Hamlin — got her in trouble with pal Kris Jenner.

“[The Kardashian-Jenner family] never said anything about it. I did feel bad about it right after because, you know, I do know all of them,” the Halloween Kills star, 52, said. “But, I mean, Amelia is 20 and I’m a mom of daughters so I wouldn’t approve, if I were in Lisa’s shoes, but I knew that she had no control over that.”

Disick previously dated Kardashian on and off from 2006 to 2015. Following his ex’s recent engagement to Barker, 45, an insider exclusively told Us that Disick is “absolutely furious,” adding, “He knew it was possible but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.”

Hamlin, for her part, subtly showed support for the Sunday, October 17, proposal by “liking” an Instagram photo of the romantic moment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.