So supportive! Amelia Gray Hamlin was feeling the love after Scott Disick‘s ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker.

The 20-year-old model subtly weighed in on the relationship milestone by “liking” an Instagram photo of the 45-year-old drummer’s proposal on Monday, October 18. “♥️ LOVE conquers all things ♥️,” Khloé Kardashian gushed in the caption of her post, sharing a glimpse of Barker and the 42-year-old Poosh founder embracing on the beach surrounded by roses and candles.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, October 17, that the Blink-182 musician proposed in Santa Barbara, California, less than one year after going public with their romance in January. “The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source exclusively revealed. “Travis spent forever getting the details right.”

While Kourtney “was very surprised at the timing” of the proposal, the pair had both “talked about their wedding and engagement before,” the insider added.

Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. The reality star, for her part, has three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with Disick, 38, who split from Hamlin in September.

The former couple were first linked in October 2020 and finally made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating Valentine’s Day together earlier this year. Shortly before Us broke the news of his split from the California native, the Flip It Like Disick star allegedly bashed Kourtney’s PDA-filled romance with the Meet the Barkers alum.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the New Yorker wrote in a DM to Younes Bendjima alongside a photo of Kourtney and the “All the Small Things” artist locking lips.

The boxer, who dated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on and off from 2016 to 2019, replied at the time, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

Days after the DMs made headlines, Disick and Hamlin pulled the plug on their relationship. While a source told Us in September that their breakup “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney,” a separate insider noted at the time that Lisa Rinna‘s daughter was “embarrassed” by the drama before they called it quits.

Hamlin has seemingly given Kourtney’s engagement her seal of approval, but a third source exclusively revealed that the Talentless cofounder isn’t as thrilled.

“He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the insider told Us, adding that Disick is “absolutely furious” about the situation. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”