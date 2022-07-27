Reality TV royalty! Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have balanced more than two decades of marriage with parenthood as they raise daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“My Pride and Joy and the loves of my life. 🤍,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed via Instagram in May 2022, sharing a throwback photo of her two daughters.

The Starlight author and the Clash of the Titans actor tied the knot in May 1997, nearly one year before Delilah was born. Amelia, for her part, completed their brood in June 2001. (Hamlin also shares son Dimitri Alexander with ex Ursula Andress.)

“I believe in bribery and threats,” the Rinna Beauty founder told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” in May 2015 of her go-to parenting advice. “I think if used wisely they work wonders.”

She added at the time: “I taught the girls to say ‘caught red-handed’ when they were fibbing or telling a lie when they were little, which kids often do. I said ‘just own it if you did it, just raise your hands up in the air and say caught red-handed!’ I said ‘Nothing will happen and you won’t get in trouble and it will free you.’ It worked, my girls still cop to their s—t. I love that lesson!”

While the Bravo personality and Hamlin have frequently toasted their daughters’ achievements through the years, their familial bond made headlines in December 2021. At the time, Delilah seemingly threw shade at her famous folks, alleging they were responsible for some of her past struggles.

The pair’s firstborn posted a TikTok video at the time, set to “Jingle Bell Rock” and described what was on her holiday wishlist. “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” Delilah captioned her since-deleted post.

While neither Rinna nor the L.A. Law alum publicly addressed Delilah’s allegations, a source exclusively told Us Weekly several weeks later that they were “treating [her] like an adult.”

The insider continued: “Delilah’s video might’ve been a moment of frustration or might’ve been after a heated argument with her parents. … [Lisa has been] telling [Delilah] that she can be independent and pay for things on her own.”

The source further noted that Rinna is always “there for her kids whenever they need her” and hopes that her girls can become confident, independent adults.

Delilah’s social media accusations came one month after she opened up about her mental health struggles. That November, she revealed she had been hospitalized several months earlier after becoming dependent on Xanax. Rinna, for her part, shared her support via social media.

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance,” the Melrose Place alum wrote via Instagram at the time.

Scroll below to see Rinna and Hamlin’s sweetest family memories through the years: