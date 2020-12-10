A lipstick icon! Lisa Rinna has finally launched her very own beauty line and she spoke with Stylish all about it.

“People are always asking me ‘what am I wearing?’” the 57-year-old tells Us Weekly’s Gwen Flamberg during a video interview. “‘What lip gloss? What lipstick?’ And I thought, ‘well, I’m just going to make my own then!’”

And that’s exactly what she did! After 15 years of back and forth, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dropped Rinna Beauty with an obvious first collection: lip kits.

“My lips have had their own career,” she says. “I’m a pioneer and why shouldn’t this happen?”

Keeping it simple and user-friendly, there are just three kits complete with lip liner, lipstick and lip gloss in subtly different nude hues. After all, Rinna herself favors lighter lips over bold pigments.

But it’s not just plump, voluptuous lips that the Real Housewife is all about. She is also killer at contouring and she picked up her skill set from a very likely place.

“I just recently did this Vogue beauty video and as I was doing my own makeup for the Vogue video I realized I learned so much from watching RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she says. “And just watching them do their own makeup! I have learned a tremendous amount from that. Like, I didn’t know you could do that!”

But there’s one thing in particular that she really honed in on. “You can do amazing things with contouring and baking. But putting the concealer down and powdering it like a cake.”

