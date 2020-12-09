'Real Housewives' Stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne Twin in Super Chic PJs

Our kind of girls’ night style! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne had another twinning style moment. But instead of looking fabulous in cocktail dresses, they rocked PJs that were still chic AF.

On Tuesday, December 8, Rinna, 57, took to Instagram to share a pic of her and Jayne, 49, in matching black pajamas with white trim underneath gray bathrobes. While Jayne accessorized hers with giant dark sunglasses and pink slippers, Rinna wore square glasses, a Prada bucket hat and brown slippers.

The accompanying caption read, “Thelma and Louise take Tahoe. 😂” and credited fellow co-star Kyle Richards as the photographer. “That’s us!” the blonde beauty commented.

A few hours later, Rinna shared another snap of the look on Instagram, only this time in Meme form. The top pic features the two reality stars in their matching pink blazer minidresses from an episode back in May. Over this snap reads, “Girls night 2019.” Then the bottom pic is the two women in their PJs with “Girls night 2020” written over top of it.

Rinna simply caption the post, “THIS.”

Of course, who could forget when Rinna showed up to Jayne’s astrology reading dinner wearing the same double breasted Rotate jacket dress and long ponytails? She loved it almost as much as we did!

When promoting the episode, Rinna shared a pic of their moment on Instagram, writing, “We are a whole Mood.” That they are!

The Rinna Beauty founder never hates wearing the same thing as a fellow cast mate. In fact, just last month she and Richards posed alongside one another in the same black-and-white polka dot Rotate Birger Christensen frocks with ruffled short sleeves and a high neckline.

“Oops we did it again,” Rinna captioned her snap on November 8. “Ladies who Lunch. Parisian Style.”

Meanwhile, Richards noted that it was a total accident. “When you’re feeling good about your outfit and then your friend walks in feeling equally as good about hers 🤔👯‍♀️ ,” she captioned her Instagram pic. “No, this wasn’t planned.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)